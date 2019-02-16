Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Charlton “Charlie” Ward Hatch entered eternal rest at the age of 91 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Whether you are driving a tiny Datsun pickup truck, Chevrolet Silverado, showroom classic car, Fiberform 90 horse Evinrude boat, travel trailer, 80,000 lb Freightliner, or simply talking with friends at the cafe, remember the words of Charlie Hatch, “Slow down.”
Charlie had an inherent quality of ease and finesse; he would lend an ear to anyone that needed it. He was the best friend you ever had, even after only knowing him for a short period of time. His hair was better than that of many 25 year old men. He had the softest hands and the kindest heart. He smelled of Aqua Velva and Scope. You could find him always walking slowly, enjoying life and the company of those he had come to know.
Throughout his life Charlie was a renowned truck driver and salesman. He started his work life helping his father in the family owned bar in Filer, ID. He started driving professionally hauling and laying cement throughout Twin Falls. He won many safety awards driving for Garrett Freightlines and helped Bobby Giltner start his trucking business Giltner Inc. Charlie drove for Mountain State Wholesale where friends would say, “There will never be another one like Charlie.” In 1976 he worked for Ace Hansen Chevrolet and later dabbled into entrepreneurship starting his own used car lot: WoodChuck Auto Sales. He sold trucks for Kenworth and ended his career with 15+ years of employment at Twin Falls Truck and Equip. where he retired in 1997.
When he wasn’t trying to sell you a car or drive a semi-load across state lines, Charlie found joy spending time with his boat, family, and friends at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Dam. He enjoyed golfing around the Magic Valley with his wife and taking long drives throughout Idaho’s vast landscapes. He liked to hum and sing tunes of Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson whilst cleaning the house or working in the yard. He wasn’t much of a fix-it man, but he sure was good at tinkering with things.
His heart will be held by his wife and best friend Jeanette Hatch alongside children Danette Shobe, Sydney Cudaback and Marcie Hatch. His spirit will be carried on by his loving children Terry Hatch, Faye Mower and their mother Betty Hatch. The grace and devotion Charlie shared with his family will be carried on with many generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charlton, Charlie, Chuck, Charley, Chaz, Grandpa, Gramps, Hatch, C.W., Boy, Damn Car Salesman, S.O.B, Truck Driver, no matter the chosen name, he will be remembered and cherished by all the friends he made throughout his life. He had stories that would lend to hours of laughter and a lifetime of wisdom. If you had the pleasure of hearing some of his stories, the thoughts are undoubtedly ingrained in your heart.
In lieu of a memorial or service the family asks that you share memories of Charlie and the stories of his life he shared with you. These thoughts can be shared by mail to 224 Wiseman Ave., Twin Falls, ID 83301, by email to Storieswithcharliehatch@gmail.com, or online at www.serentiyfuneralchapel.com.
Memories will be compiled and published for all to cherish for years to come. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.