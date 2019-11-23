Charlotte Rose McDannald
May 19, 1943 ~ November 16, 2019
Charlotte Rose McDannald, 76, of Jerome passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on May 19, 1943. She was the daughter of Solon Grady Short and Cecilia Jane Thorne Short. The Short family moved to Buhl, Idaho when she was a young girl.
She married her first husband, Charles Carter, in 1963 and they had three children. Later on, she met the love of her life, Doug McDannald. They were married in 1986.
She had a love for animals and crocheting. She also had a passion for gardening. She spent many hours swinging in her backyard enjoying her beautiful flowers.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 33 years, Doug McDannald; their children, Charlie (Lil) Carter; Rita (Gene) Dulling; and Grady Carter; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Mae. She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; and two brothers.
At her request, a private family service will be held in the Spring.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charlotte's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
