July 4, 1932—May 5, 2019
Charlotte “Elaine” LaBerg, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Charlotte, was born in Boise, Idaho, on July 4, 1932, to Lee Carlton and Eleanor Marguerite Rains.
Elaine was the third of four children, having two older brothers and a younger sister. At age 11, she moved with her family to Vancouver while her parents worked in the shipyards; they returned to Boise and were blessed to live in a new house built by her Grandpa Rains. Elaine graduated from Boise High School in 1950 and attended Boise Junior College and Links Business School.
She married Richard C. “Luke” LaBerg on September 22, 1951 in Winnemucca NV. They resided in Boise until 1957 when they moved to Twin Falls. They shared 42 wonderful years together before his passing in January of 1995.
She began her career as a bookkeeper at GMAC and held various bookkeeping jobs until her retirement on July 31, 1995 from Family Health Services as the Administrative Assistant. She was particularly proud to have been one of the initial three people who set up and started FHS. She continued to do bookkeeping from her home after her retirement for Brown Consulting and retired again only a few years ago when her health forced to do so.
In her younger years Elaine was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, in her later years, darts and her travels with friends and family. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, the daily Jumble, and reading, but was happiest when gardening and tending to her flower beds. She was an immaculate housekeeper earning her the title of “Mrs Clean”!
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her brother, Glenn Rains. She is survived by her two daughters; Laurie (Charles) Bowyer, and Leanne LaBerg; her brother, Richard (Marilyn) Rains; and her sister, Judy (Jerry) Cook; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Sabrina and the wonderful staff at Serenity Transitional Care for their exceptional assistance and loving care of our mother. Our mom was a rock and our safe place, her journey on earth is finished but she will always reside in our hearts forever.
Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. At Elaine’s request there be no service; a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
