Obituary: Charlotte Ann Wageman Evans

January 31, 1953—November 28, 2018
Charlotte Ann Wageman Evans passed away peacefully on November 28, 2018 under the care of the loving staff of St. Luke’s Boise. Charlotte was born in Jerome, Idaho on January 31, 1953.
Charlotte attended and graduated from Borah High School in 1971. She was then married in the Red Rock Christian Church on June 12, 1971 to Charles R. Evans in Boise, ID.
Although Charlotte had various employment jobs her primary occupation was raising three boys. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren; Mikyla, Lawrencia, Damien, Sidnei, Colton, Morgan and Rayahnna; as well as numerous great-grandchildren which she adored tremendously.
Charlotte is survived by her sons Wade (Dawn) and Gabe Evans (Tiffany) and families. Charlotte also had a life partner and friend, Rob Brock, who took such good care of her through her failing health. She is also survived by her parents, Harold and Velma Wageman; her sister, Lyndia Townley (Lowell); and brothers, Jerry (Cenia) and Michael Wageman (Lani); as well as, her step-mother, Loretta Lewis; sisters, Sandy Allison (Doug), Kathy Schoessler (Dugan Sorenson), Judy Wilcox (Rick); and brothers, John and Lane Lewis (Geri), not to mention aunts, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her youngest son Jeremy Evans, her biological father Harvey Lewis and brother Gail Lewis (Michelle).
The family will hold a private family celebration at a later date and ask that any donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation or St. Luke’s.
