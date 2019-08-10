Obituary: Charley Hirai

September 11, 1921—July 25, 2019
Charley Hirai, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Riceland, Washington. He was the oldest and last surviving child born to Yuzo and Yoshiko Hirai. He was born on Sept. 11, 1921 in Rexburg, Idaho. He attended school in Rexburg, graduating in 1939 from Madison H.S. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1941. He married Martha Fujikawa on Nov. 4, 1950 in Idaho Falls. To this union six children were born. Charley and family farmed in Idaho Falls, the Raft River area, Jerome, and finally settling in Mattawa, Washington where he retired and lived with his loving and devoted wife Martha.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha, four sons and a daughter; Harvey (Carol), Steve, Maureen (Ted), Rio (Janiece), and Allen; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents, a son Edward Howard, and siblings Bob, Violet, James, Jack, Lucille, Yosh, Jerry and Mack and a granddaughter, Holly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan’s Funeral Home in Richland, Washington on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services.
A special thank you to the staff at Assured Hospice, Richland Rehab, Tri-City Home Health and Brookdale Torbett in caring for our dad and husband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.