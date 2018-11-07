Obituary: Charles Richard Rose

Charles Richard Rose, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho for 25 years, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2018. He was 92. A devoted husband to Pat Rose, loving father to Shelley Rose-Sturgis and Charles Holsen, and step-father to Janet Neel, Scott Staley and JaNell Moody.
If there is a golf course in heaven, Charlie is on it. His passion was golf where he strived to shoot his age as he would walk the 18-hole course every week. He proudly served in both World War II and the Korean war as a U.S. Navy torpedo man. He often wore his WWII Veteran cap around town and appreciated all the thanks he received from total strangers for his service.
Charlie traveled extensively in his distinguished sales career. He continued to travel in retirement, usually by RV, and enjoyed seeing the sights around the United States. He particularly enjoyed spending the winter months in a warmer climate with his wife, Pat.
Memorial services to celebrate Charlie’s life will be held Saturday, November 10 at 1 pm at Sunset Memorial Park. Military Rites will be given by the Navy Honor Guard and the Magic Valley Area Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
