Obituary: Charles "Pat" Claxton

February 17, 1931—March 1, 2019
Charles (Pat) Claxton passed away peacefully March 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City at the age of 88.
Pat was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and Papa Kitty. Pat was born on February 17, 1931 to Pearl and Blanche Claxton of Manes, Missouri. When he was six years old the family moved to Idaho to find work during the depression. They eventually settled in Buhl, Idaho where Pat attended high school, met his future bride and graduated in 1949.
Following high school, Pat worked in the Buhl area and was a member of the Idaho State National Guard. On June 24, 1952 he married Yvonne McGraw of Buhl. He went to work for Mountain Bell and was transferred to Utah. His career with Mountain Bell lasted until he retired in 1983.
Without question Pat’s joy was his family. But he also enjoyed fishing and camping, especially on the Hoback River in Wyoming. Space #14 in the Hoback Campground was his summer address. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Pat is survived by Yvonne, his wife of 66 years and two children, his son, Charles (Chuck) Claxton his wife, Rose and his daughter Faith and her husband Al.
He leaves behind five grandchildren. Sean (Sara) Claxton, Sane (Tammy) Harris, Kale (Arlene) Harris and Adrienne (Cory) Harris Hintz. He also leaves behind eight great grandchildren, all boys. Garrett Harris, Maddux Hintz, Dakodus Harris, Daven Harris, Ryder Hintz, Ivan Claxton, Brekken Hintz and Stanley Claxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Pat Claxton to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84084.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Friends may gather with the family from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Memorial Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road.
