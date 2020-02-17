September 1, 1926—February 13, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Leroy Gose, age 93, passed away on February 13, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by his beloved family. Chuck was born on September 1, 1926, to Esther Dowd Gose and Roy Lee Gose in Cedardale, Oklahoma, the youngest of 4 siblings, his brother Frank, and his doting sisters, Imogene and Ruby. He moved west during the Great Depression, and landed in Twin Falls, Idaho, when he was in the third grade when his father found a job digging onions.
Chuck attended schools in Twin Falls until he moved to California for a short time where he lived with his sister, Imogene, and worked in the Navy Yards. He joined the Navy when he was 17 years old, and served during World War II, assigned to the USS Hopewell and USS Recovery, primarily in the Panama Canal. His father was happy to sign for him to join before he was 18.
After the end of World War II, Chuck was discharged from the Navy and returned to Twin Falls, where he married the love of his life, Addie Bolyard Gose, a year later. They met when Chuck was 15 when he saw Addie roller skating downtown in Twin Falls and he spent the afternoon showing off to her on his bicycle. Chuck and Addie were married on August 31st, 1947, in Elko Nevada. Together they had two children, Sandy and Garry.
Chuck learned how to paint cars on a GI Bill, with his brother-in-law E.A. Jarvis, and made his lifelong work painting cars with exacting detail, starting with Union Motors in Twin Falls. He primarily worked for the Ford garage in Twin Falls. During his career, he founded the Snake River Auto Body with his partner. He decided running his own business with a partner wasn’t for him and returned to work at the Ford garage. He retired in the 1980’s from painting cars but continued driving cars for the dealership for many years after that.
Chuck’s lifelong passion was auto racing. He raced cars on the dirt track circuit in the 1950’s, and eventually won the 1955 State Championship. He raced into the 1970’s and his grandchildren loved to go watch him winning trophies. Chuck was an avid NASCAR fan, and his favorite drivers were Dale Earnhart and Greg Biffle. He was thrilled when he had the opportunity to watch a race at the Phoenix Raceway. Chuck also loved to spend his younger years with his family camping and riding motorcycles all over the South Hills and Sawtooths.
In 1985, Chuck began a new journey in sobriety. He became very involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, making it his primary purpose in life, helping found the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall. He made many friends who became like family to him, and throughout his 35 years he has been a role model and inspiration to many people.
Chuck was also an inspiration and role model to his family. He loved unconditionally, and his family always knew it. He loved his wife, Addie, who he was married to for 72 years, and together they exemplified what marriage could be. He worked hard to take care of his wife and family. He was never afraid to gently give advice and tell the humble truth. He was quick to hug, and quick to share a smile, and was the best example any family could have. He loved to talk and tell stories, and while his talking was a fond family joke, it will be sorely missed. His family already misses him, and he will continue to live in their hearts and inspire them.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Addie Gose, daughter, Sandy Goolsby and her husband, Larry; son Garry Gose and his wife Karen; 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Bergin (Jim), Stephanie Schofield, Jeff Goolsby, and Alisa Goosby, (Traci); and 6 great grandchildren: Alex, Midian, Ares, Andrew, Maddox, and Addie, and Oliver. He is predeceased by his parents, Roy and Esther Gose, his brother, Frank Gose, his sisters Imogene Koepnick and Ruby Woods, and his grandson Charles Justin “C.J.” Gose.
A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests you send any memorial donation to the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall at 801 Second Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
