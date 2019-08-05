January 25, 1996—February 25, 2019
Charles Lawrence McBride (Charlie) age 23 of Challis, Idaho was taken from us to meet with his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2019.
Charlie was born in Twin Falls Idaho on January 25, 1996. to Lawrence Everett McBride Sr. and Debbie (McBride) Burton. Charlie attended school in Challis, Idaho and spent the summers and holidays with his father and step-mother Terry Allen in Buhl, Idaho. Charlie loved to go camping and hunting with his family and enjoyed sitting around the camp fire listening to his father and Uncles sing and play the guitar. His father taught him how to play the guitar and Charlie was able to join in and play and sing along. He learned to ride a dirt bike at a very young age and spent many summers riding the hills in Hagerman and the mountain trails above Pine, Idaho. Charlie’s love for the mountains didn’t stop there. He became a Trail Ranger for the Idaho Parks and Recreation and also enjoyed helping his grandparents with their business Custer Septic during the fire season in Challis.
On April 18th 2016 Charlie was blessed with a son, Jacob Lawrence McBride. Charlie was so proud of his little boy, he always talked about how he was going to teach him to play the guitar and Jacob is following in his dads footsteps, Grandpa is making sure of that. Charlie your smile is forever embedded in our memory and your giggle can still be heard through your son. We will miss you our little “Charlie Bear”.
Charlie is survived by his father Lawrence Everett McBride of Buhl, mother Debbie Burton of Challis, son Jacob Lawrence McBride, sisters Emily King and Missy Marley, brothers Michael McBride, Jerry (Dee Dee) McBride and Lawrence (Tipper) (Mari) McBride.
A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Trail Rangers at Idaho State Parks and Recreation.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
