Obituary: Charles Jeoffrey Coates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 25, 1949—August 5, 2020

Charles Jeoffrey Coates, aged 70, passed away at home in McMinnville, OR with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 25, 1949 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jack and Sue Coates (nee Browne). Charlie grew up in Buhl, Idaho and graduated from BHS in 1968. He developed his lifelong love of basketball by playing on the high school team. His father worked construction, and his mother was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Charlie was a third generation Idahoan, as his grandparents were among the earliest settlers in southern Idaho.

Charlie married Sandra Van Wormer in 1972, having just graduated from Boise State College (now Boise State University) with a major in Social Work. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree from Washington State University in the field of Child Development. Charlie obtained his teaching certificate from Eastern Washington University, and his special education certification from University of Washington. He worked in special education for 30 years, teaching children from preschool through high school, including children with many types of disabilities. Charlie taught primarily in Bremerton and Central Kitsap School Districts in western Puget Sound. He loved teaching children and seeing the growth they made through his efforts.