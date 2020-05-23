Obituary: Charles Jason Reeder

Charles Jason Reeder
August 9, 1971 - May 13, 2020
Charles Jason Reeder, age 48, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away May 13, 2020, of complications from a long illness.
Jason was the first child of John and Judie Reeder. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 9, 1971. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1990, was an Eagle Scout, and served a two-year mission in Venezuela for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated with a business administration degree from Utah Valley University.
A natural athlete, Jason loved to ski, play racquetball, and mountain bike. He was on the football and track teams in high school. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his dad and brothers in the Sawtooth Mountains and taking his friends flying in the family airplane.
Jason was briefly married to Bratis Peralta. He started his career in the hospitality industry, working at Sundance and Stein Eriksen resorts. He then owned and operated a Mrs. Fields Cookies franchise in Park City, Utah. Later, he moved to South Korea to teach English for several years.
Jason's family and friends will remember him for his witty sense of humor. He loved teasing people and always had a funny story. He was also a big dreamer, and his ambitious plans were matched only by the size of his kind heart. Despite numerous physical trials in the last years of his life, he remained positive and inspired those around him with his optimism and generosity.
He is survived by his mom, Judie; his sister, Jessica (Reid) Thorpe; brothers, Joe and Jay (Amy); and four nieces and nephews, Will, Pearl, Amelia, and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his father, John William Reeder, his cousin Whitney Bergener, and his Grandma and Grandpa Rash and Grandma and Grandpa Reeder.
A viewing and graveside service with close friends and family will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday May 27th. The viewing will be held at Parke's Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
His family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses, caretakers, and friends who took such good care of Jason over the years.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Jason's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.