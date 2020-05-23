Obituary: Charles Jason Reeder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles Jason Reeder

August 9, 1971 - May 13, 2020

Charles Jason Reeder, age 48, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away May 13, 2020, of complications from a long illness.

Jason was the first child of John and Judie Reeder. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 9, 1971. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1990, was an Eagle Scout, and served a two-year mission in Venezuela for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated with a business administration degree from Utah Valley University.

A natural athlete, Jason loved to ski, play racquetball, and mountain bike. He was on the football and track teams in high school. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his dad and brothers in the Sawtooth Mountains and taking his friends flying in the family airplane.

Jason was briefly married to Bratis Peralta. He started his career in the hospitality industry, working at Sundance and Stein Eriksen resorts. He then owned and operated a Mrs. Fields Cookies franchise in Park City, Utah. Later, he moved to South Korea to teach English for several years.