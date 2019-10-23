{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Charles J. Johnston

Charles J. Johnston

September 27, 1928 ~ October 22, 2019

Charles J. Johnston was born Sept. 27, 1928 to Verda and Charles Johnston in Almo, Idaho. He moved to Twin Falls in the fall of 1941. He met Joyce Billington and they were married June 11, 1952. They were reunited in Heaven on Oct. 22, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charles’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments