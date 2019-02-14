September 2, 1931—February 12, 2019
Charles “Hap” Eugene Jenkins, of Buhl, passed away at his residence on February 12, 2019. Hap was born to Robert and Elsie Jenkins in Corona, California where he resided until he was five years old, then Hap and his family moved to Surgoinsville, Tennessee.
Hap returned to California in 1953 where he met and married Mary Joan Watkins. They later had their son, Rocky Stone Jenkins, and continued to live in Corona where Hap worked for Sunkist and Jordan Tile. They moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1983 where he then worked for Rangen’s in the seed department until he retired.
Hap was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved to trap shoot at the Twin Falls Gun Club. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
Hap was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elsie Jenkins; a daughter, Eula Vee Jenkins (Ornelas) from a previous marriage; two infant brothers, James David and Walter Kenneth; brother, Robert George; and sister, Charm Azalle (Mason).
He is survived by his wife, Mary Joan; three sisters, Pat Ann, Irene, and Libbey; two brothers, Albert “Tiny”, and Norman (Shirley); son, Rocky (Priscilla); grandchildren, Starlett (Clayton) Strolberg, Ryan Jenkins; Stephanie, step-granddaughter Lisa; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Skylar, Cepheus, Ariel; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Aubrey, Madalynn.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at Noon.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Hap’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
