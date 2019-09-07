January 17, 1926—August 31, 2019
Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner, 93, a resident of Gooding, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Ed was born Jan. 17, 1926 near Gordon Nebraska, the fourth of nine children born to William Edward Gardner and Grace Helen Parks.
Ed spent his early years on the family farm in Cherry County Nebraska working the farm and helping to raise his younger brothers. He enlisted in the Army in 1945 and served in Korea until his honorable discharge. In 1953 Ed began his thirty-year career as an automotive mechanic for the Civil Service. He began in Igloo, S. Dakota and relocated to Sierra Army depot in Herlong, California in where he worked until his retirement, receiving many accommodations along the way.
In May of 1959 he married Georgia Ann Gleek (Gray) in Edgemont S. Dakota and together had three children. Charles William (Chuck) Gardner of Gooding, Larry Eugene Gardner of Hailey and Kathrine Grace Peterson of Arco.
In September of 1973 he married his soulmate and best friend—Mary Jean Bratcher. Together they began their life together, enjoying gardening, fishing, and traveling to see family and old friends. In 1981 they moved to the farm north of Shoshone to be closer to Ed’s brothers who lived in the area. They were joined on the farm in 1985 by Ed’s younger brother—Jerry and his wife—Marilyn. Sadly, Mary passed away in January of 1993.
In 2003 Ed sold the farm and moved to his home in Gooding, continuing his love of gardening and sharing the bounty of the garden with anyone he could. He also continued his long affiliation with the Gooding Senior Center. If Ed wasn’t at home you could probably find him at the Center cooking, helping with odd jobs, playing pool, shuffleboard, and cards, or just visiting. He never missed the Saturday breakfast.
Throughout his life one word that would describe Ed was “GIVING”. Be it his time, skills, or the bounty of his garden. He would always be there for anyone he knew with anything he had.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Services conclude at the chapel.
