April 16, 1937—September 11, 2019
Charles E. (Bunny) Maxwell Sr. of Paul, Idaho passed away on September 11th, 2019, in the presence of his family, after complications and a short battle with bladder cancer, at the home of his daughter MJ.
Charlie was born in Newport, PA to Wilbert Clayton and Margaret (Brown) Maxwell on April 16, 1937. Bunny graduated from Newport High School in 1955 and joined the Army National Guard in Pennsylvania’s 28th division. During this time, he met and married Mary Marie Kraft and remained married for 18 years. Five children were born of this union, Charles (Chuck) Maxwell Jr., Anthony (Tony) Wayne Maxwell, Debra (Deb) Bohn, Mary Jane (MJ) Mani, and Richard (Scott) Maxwell.
Bunny worked a variety of jobs while living in PA., including bartender, New Cumberland Army Depot, Farm Show Building, and Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, while being a volunteer with the Newport Fire Department.
In 1974 Bunny left PA and his family to travel to Idaho to see Evil Knievel jump the snake river canyon. He liked the area so much he remained in the area until his death. His nickname of Bunny stayed in PA and he was known as Charlie.
You have free articles remaining.
Charlie continued working several jobs including, dishwasher, J.R. Simplot erecting grain bins, and finally Ore-Ida/McCain Foods, as a peeler operator, where he remained for 20 years until retirement age. While working at Ore-Ida Charlie met and married Martha (Louthan) Shaw who had 3 children of her own, Cyndi (Cyn) Reneau, Marlin Shaw, and Brian Shaw. Charlie and Martha were married for 20 years and later divorced.
Throughout his life, Charlie enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. He passed his love of the outdoors along to his children, who continue to pass it along to succeeding generations. His favorite places were the Juniata River in PA, and the Clearwater River in ID.
Charlie is survived by his 5 children, 3 stepchildren, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Charlie’s family would like to relay a special thank you to Kay, Tiffany, Mindy, Ilene, and Xochitl from hospice services for all their loving care and helping our family get through this difficult time. Fernando, Travis, Nicole, Jane, Hazel, Aunt Vivian and Chelsey, for providing comfort and helping hands for Charlie, and his caregivers without hesitation or question. Charlie wanted to thank his good friend and fishing buddy Pablo Ochoa, Deanna, Clarence and Sharon for their continued friendship in his last days, and all the visitors who took time to come visit him and lifting his spirits throughout his battle.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
To plant a tree in memory of : Maxwell, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.