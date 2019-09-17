{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ Wiley Robbins

May 22, 1941—September 14, 2019

Charles ‘Chuck’ Wiley Robbins, 78, of Nibley, Utah, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. He was born May 22, 1941 at home, in Aspen Tunnel, Uinta County, WY, to Vella Collett and Charles Linzy Robbins.

Chuck worked for the USDA Research Center in Kimberly, Idaho as a Soil Scientist for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, rebuilding antique cars and scouting. He served as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Duane (Kami) and Barbara (Chad), 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four sisters; Patricia, Ruth, Priscilla (Mel), Lenita (Scott) and 1 brother; George (Susan).

Preceding him in death is an infant daughter, Karen Afton Robbins, parents, Charles Linzy Robbins and Vella Collett Robbins Jackman and step-father, Burlin Graham Jackman.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Fort Bridger, WY Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net

