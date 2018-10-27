Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Edward Ireton

January 2, 1932 – October 24, 2018
Charles “Chuck” Edward Ireton passed away peacefully on Oct 24, 2018. He was born on January 2, 1932 in Roswell, New Mexico to parents Rolla and Lillie Ireton. During the Great Depression and WWII the family moved often for new ventures and employment, including to Texas and California and eventually settling in Idaho. Chuck went to Meridian High School where he was on the boxing team.
After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1951-54 aboard the battleship USS New Jersey. He maintained contact over the years with many of his shipmates. He was a proud member of the Wendell American Legion for the past 55 years. In recent years he loved to wear his New Jersey BB-62 cap or his white sailor cap when out on the town.
After his Navy discharge, he returned to Idaho and started his banking career. He worked his entire career with Idaho First National Bank which later became US Bank. Chuck started as a teller in Boise, then worked his way to become the Wendell branch manager in 1962. He later served as manager of the Jerome branch and retired as loan officer and assistant vice-president in Twin Falls. Over the years Chuck formed many great relationships with Magic Valley farmers and business people.
Chuck enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting in the mountains north of Fairfield and in the Salmon River area. He always loved vacation and camping trips with his kids and grandkids. One of his greatest pleasures was Sunday morning breakfast and socializing at the Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls.
In retirement Chuck was an avid CSI booster with JoAnne and they loved watching basketball and volleyball games at home and away. They were members of the local Good Sam RV club and enjoyed camping expeditions with their friends. They wintered several years in Yuma, Arizona and socialized with a large group of fellow Idaho snowbirds.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Frank and two sisters, Elva and Alma. He is survived by sister Betty (Don) Wright in London, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnne (Varin) Ireton and their four children; Carl (Audrey) in Buhl, Kent (Dawna) in Twin Falls, Jane (Brian) Thompson in Jerome and Mark (Shelley) Ireton in Portland, Oregon. “Pa Chuck” leaves behind six grandchildren; Kaylee (Martin) Kübeck, Kyle Ireton, Eric Ireton, Melisa (Jeremy) Kytle, Jenna (Nate) Decker and Amanda Ireton. He leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Konrad and Nova Kübeck.
The family thanks our many special friends and extended family who have been there with us and with Chuck over the years. A heartfelt thanks to the caring and professional staff of St Luke’s, Hospice Visions and Chardonnay Assisted Living Center. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Hospice Visions Inc or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Turf Club in Twin Falls from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday November 4th with appetizers and a no host bar. Military ceremony will commence at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
