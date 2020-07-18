Obituary: Charles Buttcane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1940—July 12, 2020

Charles Buttcane, 79, was called to Heaven on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Charles was born to Clara and Earl Buttcane on July 28, 1940 in Rupert, Idaho. He graduated from Minico High School and went on to Idaho State University for a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His mother went to college with him and he always joked that she could get better grades then he could. He went on to University of Idaho and received a Master’s Degree.

Charles married Carmen Marie Goicoechea on Dec. 26, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Together they enjoyed gardening, RVing, and fishing plus traveling to different places around the United States. Including a trip to Alaska and a trip to Hawaii for their 50th Anniversary.

During his lifetime, Charles worked for the Richfield Middle School and High School where he taught business. He was there for 32 years. He also taught hunter safety education and rode in a car for a lot of miles as the driver’s education teacher. Away from the school, Charles was mayor of the city of Richfield for 40 years; and he was a volunteer EMT for the Richfield area for 35 years.