Obituary: Charles Burl Coates

September 25, 1921—February 7, 2020
Charles Burl Coates was born on September 25, 1921 in Rupert, Idaho, to Omagaye Walker Coates and Charles Earl Coates. He left this world peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Twin Falls.
He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Burl was a wonderful man who cared deeply about his family, neighbors and friends. He welcomed visitors with joy and warmth and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
His sense of humor was legendary.
During his long life he was successful at many jobs including sheepherder, paratrooper in World War ll where he served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division with distinction, construction worker, business owner and rancher.
Burl is survived by his wife of 74 years, Fern Irene Coates, their children: Karen Fields, Charles Coates (Sandy), Fredrick Coates (Joan), and LoAnne Zetkka; his sister Freda Cenarrusa; grandchildren: Steven Fields, Roger Fields, Sarah Huggins, Nelson Coates, and Tami Anderson-Petty; ten great-grandchildren: Julianna, Bradley, Cierra, Abigail, Hagen, Copen, Una, Charles, Phoebe and Sophie; nieces and nephews: Sandy and Randy and many cousins. He loved as family his neighbors Jerry and Nola, Larry and Dana and Shanyn, Maytie, JT, Jesica and Gus.
Burl is remembered for his huge heart, which gave and received so much love, his intelligence, his humor, and his wisdom. The world was blessed to have him for 98 years. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future.
He will be waiting for his Fernie Girl with some sourdough biscuits rising in the pan, his harmonica standing by to play ‘spanish two-step’, and a twinkle in his eye.
Suggested donations in his memory to The Idaho Community Foundation: The Fund for Joe’s Kids – 1998. Created by the family and friends of the late Joe Cenarrusa, this fund ensures that the children’s programs he championed would be continued in perpetuity.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Burl’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
