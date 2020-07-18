Obituary: Charles Burl Coates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 25, 1921—February 7, 2020

Charles Burl Coates was born on September 25, 1921 in Rupert, Idaho, to Omagaye Walker Coates and Charles Earl Coates. He left this world peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Twin Falls.

He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Burl was a wonderful man who cared deeply about his family, neighbors and friends. He welcomed visitors with joy and warmth and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

His sense of humor was legendary.

During his long life he was successful at many jobs including sheepherder, paratrooper in World War ll where he served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division with distinction, construction worker, business owner and rancher.