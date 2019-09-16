January 10, 1938—September 6, 2019
Charles “Buddy” E. Wadsworth passed in peace on September 6, with his loving family at his side.
Bud was a member of one of the greatest ‘Up n Coming,’ generations, and given his challenges, dedication and triumphs, he lived his life to the fullest.
Born during the Great Depression in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 10, 1938, Bud’s personal history mirrors that of his generation in overcoming the challenges and hardships of their time.
After graduating from Twin Falls High, at age 17, he attended Saint Martin’s College in Olympia,WA, gaining his Associate’s degree. In a rush to get home to see his family, Buddy then enlisted to the US Army at age 19, where he felt his due diligence belonged, in aiding the US during warfare. He trained at Ft. Bragg, NC and served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. It was with the 82nd that Bud discovered what would become a lifelong love of skydiving, and he came home an accredited ‘Jumper of the Sky.’
After his time in the service, Bud returned home to Twin Falls where he worked for Reynolds Funeral Chapel for 4 years off and on, while helping his parents with light farming and the management of businesses in Old Town, Twin Falls. Petersen’s Furniture—a business which would play an especially important role in shaping Bud’s future.
In the Spring of 1963, Bud was introduced to the love of his life: Eugenia “Genie” Wadsworth by their dear friends Jo & Jim Schaver. Bud and Genie were married by fall of the same year, and became godparents to Jo & Jim’s two children.
The first of Bud and Genie’s three children, Mary, was born in 1964 in Twin Falls, followed by Jacqueline (Jackie) in 1967 and Charles (Charlie) in 1968. From ‘68 to ‘70, Bud designed and built their family’s first home.
For a few years in the early 70’s, Bud took his young family to San Francisco to nurture his interest in the furniture business. There, he bought furniture from all over the globe so that the furniture sold at Petersen’s back in Twin Falls could truly be the finest in the world. They returned to Twin Falls to settle and raise their children. In the year of 1974, the popular stunt master, Evel Knieval arrived in Twin Falls. Choosing the far backside of the Wadsworths new home/property, to attempt his greatest jump, across the snake river Canyon. The City of Twin Falls required multiple deeds, bonds, and insurance policies be in force, noting that Bud’s property would require a $100,000 insurance policy.
A master of many trades, Buddy’s next adventure took him into the world of interior design. He started his own business which would become Interior Designs & Associates. Here, he collaborated with one of his favorite people in the world: his nephew, Bruce “Brucey Boy”Baker. Bud was supremely proud of the work they did together and was a lifelong advocate for Bruce, who continues to be a successful architect today. His love of his uncle and their time together did spark a similar love of the air in Bruce, who found his passion in hang gliding.
Bud loved his family, and had a knack for bringing a smile to anyone’s face who encountered him. It was evident to all who knew him that he loved his friends and family with his whole heart.
As patriarch, he instilled a deep passion for the church which has carried through multiple generations. One of his greatest interests was practicing his Catholicism with the Community at St Edwards. He was dedicated to the church and community and enjoyed being part of the Knights of Columbus, Valley Rowdies, and the Elks Club.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Charles E. Wadsworth Sr. Edna M. (Klass) Wadsworth, his fun-loving sister, Kristi A. Cannon, his beloved daughter Jacqueline Wadsworth and his grandson Robert P. Lewis. He is survived by his sisters Molly Ferguson, Jacqueline Dale, Becky Letcher, and baby brother Gregory Wadsworth; his wife Eugenia M. Wadsworth, his daughter Mary C. Woodman, his son Charles E. Wadsworth, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Combined Vigil/Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass for Charles will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Charles’ memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please remember a happy memory about Buddy so that his legacy can live on through a little more joy and love in the world.
To plant a tree in memory of : Wadsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
