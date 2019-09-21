September 27, 1959—September 12, 2019
Charles Arleth Legg, 59, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away surrounded by family on September 12, 2019 of complications following a surgery.
Charles was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 27,1959 to Walter (Duane) and Barbara Legg.
Charles married his high school sweetheart, Cathryn Hoover on June 14, 1980 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They had two children together Michael and Jared. They later separated in 1997. Charles later married his second wife Jennifer Jackson on June 15, 2001. Charles went on to love and cherish her children, Katherin and Brandon, and would eventually adopt them making them his own! Jennifer and Charles would later part ways.
Charles had a love for camping, hunting and motorcycles. Anyone that knew him knew that his largest hobby was his work. Charles worked 7 days a week from sun up to sun down. He got a great sense of happiness working hard for his money and helping many people around all of Southern Idaho. He would have done anything for anyone if they just asked him for help! He took great pride as an entrepreneur. He was an amazing businessman and would offer business advice to anyone that asked and even some of those that didn’t. He was also a volunteer on the Filer Fire department. The greatest blessings his heart would ever know were his grandchildren, they filled his life with joy, his soul with sunshine, and his heart with love.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Walter (Duane), his mother Barbara, sisters Roberta and Susan and his brothers Jim and Robert. He is survived by his brother Carl (Diane), his sister Linda, his boys Michael (Stephanie), Jared (Jessica) and Brandon, his daughter Katherin (Justin) Steward and 10 beautiful grandchildren.
A Celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com to share a joyful memory of Charles.
