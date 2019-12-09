Obituary: Charles A. Grove

Charles A. Grove was born in Boise, ID and passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie; sister-in-law, Dee Grove; and 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Athenya and Charles A. Grove; his younger brother, Earl; and sister, Rose.
Chuck was always active, even at a young age, being a top swimmer in the state of Idaho while in high school. His love for being active and busy continued throughout his life. He enjoyed jewel making with gemstones, leather working, and even panning the streams and creeks of Idaho. His close friends jokingly called him “Rock Chuck” for his love of the outdoors and finding geodes and gemstones.
There wasn’t a person Chuck met who didn’t like him. Easily making friends where ever they moved in their 27 years together, Chuck and Dottie lived a life of love and fun.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are at Summers Funeral Home in Boise, ID. 208-343-6493.
