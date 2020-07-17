Obituary: Charles A. (Chuck) Jensen

Charles A. (Chuck) Jensen passed away May 24, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chuck was born on March 13, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Rose May Mathews Jensen and Lenard K. Jensen. The family soon moved to Salmon, Idaho. Chuck was the youngest of three brothers. Eventually the family moved to Eugene, Oregon then to Sugar City, Idaho and finally to St. Anthony, Idaho. Rose ran the popular Star Café for many years and Chuck helped peel lots and lots of potatoes. In 1966 Chuck joined the army and on December 21, 1966, while on leave, he married Renne Thompson. They were married for 53 years before his passing. The couple moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1970 and had two children; Wally and Colette. Chuck and Renne were also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Grandpa loved his kids and grandkids and he was always the life of family parties. Chuck worked in fish farming and was an Eddy’s Bread man for many years in Idaho and was great at his jobs winning contests to travel to Portugal and to Hawaii. Chuck then drove a bus for Coach USA in Elko, Nevada and he loved his job and all of his friends there. Chuck loved music and he loved to dance and he was also known for being a fun loving prankster. He had a great love for his dogs and bonded with all his dogs through the years and especially loved his most recent little teacup poodle, Coco.