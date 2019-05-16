July 26, 1949—May 13, 2019
Chalmer “JR” Strunk, age 69, sweet husband and soul mate; Dad, Grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
JR was born July 26, 1949, in Wendell, Idaho, to Chalmer H. Strunk and Ada Eileen (White) Strunk.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969. He served our country in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970, earning three bronze stars.
He married Connie Weeks in 1972, and they later divorced. He married Sharon Kay Morgan Thompson in 1996.
In his younger years, he worked as a diesel mechanic and a truck driver. Later in life he started his own business, Strunk’s Tire and Axel. JR was an avid drag racer and a member of the High Desert Racers’ Association. He also served as the commanding officer for the Combat Veteran’s Association.
JR was an avid supporter of the veterans and POW/MIA. He organized and contributed to fundraiser’s and benefits including providing Christmas for veterans’ families and much more. He was a kind and compassionate man who was always willing to help whenever and wherever he could. He made a large impact on many people’s lives, whether he was riding a motorcycle, driving a race car, or cruising in a hot rod, you could bet he was talking up a storm and making a lot of new friends. We know he is in God’s arms now. Godspeed our love.
JR was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christian Judd Strunk; and son-in-law, Clint Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sharon; his daughters, Donna (Kelly) Jenks of Burley, Jolie (Don) Clegg of Burley, Wendy (Dave) Burling of Paul, Missy (Dallan) Cantrell of Oakley, and Bobbi Weifenbach of Aberdeen, South Dakota; his siblings, Viola Garcia of Boise, Doug (Glenda) Strunk of Emmett, Jeanna (Ron) Still of Mountain Home, Vance (Sherrie) Strunk of West Jordan, Utah, Jeff (Diane) Strunk of Heyburn, Valerie (Tony) Norskog of Boise; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
