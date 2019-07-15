Obituary: Chad Christopher Clark

June 1, 1976—July 13, 2019
Chad Christopher Clark, 43, of Buhl, Idaho returned to his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2019.
Chad was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 1, 1976. From a young age, he had a sly grin that was a sure sign he was teasing you or was up to no good. He graduated from Buhl High School and continued on to receive a degree in Diesel Mechanics from the College of Southern Idaho.
Chad was married to Brandy Tharp on April 28, 2001; they were married 18 years. Chad loved his children dearly and always did whatever he had to do to get anything his family needed. He coached his kids’ sports teams and loved the outdoors.
Chad worked since he could walk. He loved working with his father at the rock crusher, driving truck, and operating heavy equipment, the bulldozer being his favorite. He worked as a long-haul truck driver and became friends with many sharing the passion. He was an accomplished mechanic, who gave of that knowledge to help anyone in need. You never had to ask Chad for help, he usually showed up with parts to fix anything you needed before you could even ask; any time of day or night he would show up to help. He didn’t know how not to work, many times he would only sleep a few hours before heading from one job to the next.
Chad also had a love of rodeo and was a bull rider for many years, starting in high school. Scars, broken bones and broken ribs never stopped Chad from riding. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was active in the Scouting program teaching both adults and youth and completed Wood Badge. Chad was also a volunteer firefighter and completed Sifa Certification Training twice! Chad was a friend to anyone in need, defended and protected those he cared about, and has many long-time friends.
Chad is survived by his wife Brandy; children Ashley, Brandon, Emily, Isaac, Savannah, Lily, and Eric; grandchildren Bellamy and Everett; parents Ron and Gail; great-grandparents Glen (LaDawn); brothers and sisters Bob (Kelli), Bill (JoBil), Katie (Aaron), Mike (Alisa), and Stephanie; and several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Chad is preceded in death by his grandmother Marie Clark; grandparents Floyd and Veda Drown; and nephew Sean Ramirez.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 on Thursday, July 18th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1001 Fair Street in Buhl, Idaho with a viewing on Wednesday July 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 at the same location. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery of Buhl.
Memorial donations may be given to Farnsworth Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
