Obituary: Celia Pauline Kunau

November 4, 1921—March 29, 2020
BURLEY – Celia Pauline Kunau, 98 going on 78, passed away under the most amazing care on March 29, 2020, with her three daughters by her side.
A kind, gracious woman, Celia was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on November 4, 1921, the daughter of Edgar and Pauline Moorman. She grew up in Milner with her brother, Mark. A graduate of Burley High School in 1939, Celia furthered her education at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. On November 30, 1947, the marriage of Lex Kunau to Celia was performed in Burley, Idaho. They celebrated their 68th anniversary in 2015. Lex passed away January 31, 2016.
Celia was a wonderful listener and loved getting to know people. She was a wordsmith with a phenomenal memory. She loved a good black cup of coffee. She was sweet, kind, generous, and most of all, witty. She found such comfort and pride in their longtime home of Burley and loved going for long drives on all the country roads, always commenting on the views of the mountains. Celia loved animals, be it watching birds and squirrels from their family room window, or caring for the many cats, dogs, horses, and even burros over the years.
Many people remember seeing Celia and Lex working in their yard together. She loved the springtime and all the new growth and colors that came with it, roses were a particular favorite. They spent lots of time at the cabin in Ketchum, entertaining friends from all over, and enjoying the beautiful area. She was involved with PEO, Soroptimist, Campfire USA, and Bridge Club. She really liked being philanthropic and helping others.
You have free articles remaining.
Celia was a proud member of the Burley United Methodist Church. Celia and Lex were honored by the Idaho Community Foundation with the Friend of the Foundation Award. Additionally, they took many trips together including trips to Scotland, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Mexico, and especially, they adored the Oregon coast.
Celia was our Queen Bee. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Fred) Bell of Burley, Sue Kunau Fitzpatrick of Spokane, Washington, and Nancy Kunau Frederickson of Coeur d’Alene; six grandchildren, Sara Fitzpatrick, Erick (Katie) Fitzpatrick, Jennifer (Scott) Beck, Alexis (Justin) Studer, Mason Frederickson, Logan Frederickson; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Lex and their daughter, Anne Kunau.
Celia’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls and Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
Memorial contributions in Celia’s name are encouraged to be directed to the Burley United Methodist Church or the Burley Public Library.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor’s Order to “Shelter in Place”, a private family graveside service will be held at noon Friday, April 3, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Online condolences may be shared at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com
The family will announce a Celebration of Life to be held later this summer.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.