Obituary: Celia Pauline Kunau

BURLEY – Celia Pauline Kunau, 98 going on 78, passed away under the most amazing care on March 29, 2020, with her three daughters by her side.

A kind, gracious woman, Celia was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on November 4, 1921, the daughter of Edgar and Pauline Moorman. She grew up in Milner with her brother, Mark. A graduate of Burley High School in 1939, Celia furthered her education at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. On November 30, 1947, the marriage of Lex Kunau to Celia was performed in Burley, Idaho. They celebrated their 68th anniversary in 2015. Lex passed away January 31, 2016.

Celia was a wonderful listener and loved getting to know people. She was a wordsmith with a phenomenal memory. She loved a good black cup of coffee. She was sweet, kind, generous, and most of all, witty. She found such comfort and pride in their longtime home of Burley and loved going for long drives on all the country roads, always commenting on the views of the mountains. Celia loved animals, be it watching birds and squirrels from their family room window, or caring for the many cats, dogs, horses, and even burros over the years.