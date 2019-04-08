June 10, 1947—April 5, 2019
BUHL—Cecil Roy Ward, 71, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2019 at his home with loved ones nearby.
Cecil was born on June 10, 1947 in Murdo, South Dakota to Wallace and Elizabeth (Sturdevant) Ward. He graduated from high school in Walla Walla, Washington in 1965. Cecil served in the Army from 1967-1970. He went on to graduate from Ricks College with an Associate’s Degree of Arts in 1971. He then went on to graduate from Lewis & Clark State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Technology in 1988. He also graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with an Associate’s Degree of Science in 1988. After that he received his Master’s Degree in Education from Idaho State University in 1991.
Cecil developed many skills in diverse trades. His most recent and most rewarding career opportunity was working with kids as a Psychosocial Rehabilitation counselor. Cecil worked with kids in the Twin Falls, Filer and Cassia County school districts and was an English teacher in China. Prior to working with children, he worked at Tri C, Inc, was a professor at Idaho State University and the College of Southern Idaho, worked as an education facilitator at Boise Cascade and managed production at Gaylord Containers. He owned and operated Feathers Plus Bird Farm and the restaurant, Paul Idaho Steak House.
His hobbies were baking, raising exotic animals, being with his grandchildren, watching classic movies and inspiring people. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Idaho Life Long Learning Association.
Cecil is survived by his six brothers: Lynn Ward, Bruce (Wanda) Ward, Lance Ward, Steve Ward, Terry Ward and Kevin Ward; his six daughters: Shauna (Sam) Harvey, Daya (Tim) Andree, Christina Fennell, Kathern (Jeffrie) Mason, Victoria (Jaime) Thurber and Veronica (Warren) Woodward; and 17 1/2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Ave, in Buhl with burial at 3 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th Street in Burley.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave E, in Twin Falls.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.whitemortuary.com
