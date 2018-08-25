Obituary: Cecelia Eileen Strain Matthews

August 1, 1938 – August 23, 2018
Cecelia Eileen Strain Matthews, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at home.
She was born August 1, 1938, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Richard and Eileen (Sheridan) Strain. She grew up and attended school in Jerome, Idaho. She married Gene Matthews on June 8, 1955, in Salinas, CA. She worked in the healthcare field at local facilities throughout her career. Cecelia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially camping and fishing, and sharing a cold one. One of her greatest joys was teaching her many grandchildren the fine art of fishing. Her love for music was a large part of her life which she passed on to her children. She had a variety of interests including reading. Gene and Cecelia were very involved in the Twin Falls Gun Club for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Gene; son Richard (Jeannie) Matthews of Boise, daughter Patricia (John) Kumm of Twin Falls, son Michael (Rebecca) Matthews of Twin Falls, daughter Theresa (Chris) Kalas of Filer; 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eileen Strain, and Glenn Fordyce, and daughters, Loretta and Debra.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Inurnment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
