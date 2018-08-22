Subscribe for 33¢ / day

October 26, 1934 – August 13, 2018

Catherine Joan Robinson Fox passed away on August 13, 2018. She was born October 26, 1934 in Sauk County, near LaValle, Wisconsin, to James and Elma Robinson. Catherine was the second of nine children. In 1943, the family moved to Missouri, where the children attended grades one through eight in a one-room schoolhouse. Catherine was a good student, graduated from Glasgow High School in 1952, and then attended the University of Missouri in Columbia.

On September 30, 1969 Catherine married Virgil Fox in Ashland, Kansas. They soon moved to Loveland, Colorado where their son Neil was born in 1971. They moved again in 1979 to Jerome, Idaho where they were active in the Jerome Church of God and made many lifelong friends.

Catherine and Virgil moved again in 2003 to Glenns Ferry, Idaho, where they enjoyed their retirement in this lovely small community and she volunteered at the Glenns Ferry school. She spent the last six years of her life at Poplar Grove Assisted Living. She loved the other residents and caregivers.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and seven of her eight siblings.

She is survived by her husband Virgil, her brother James Robinson Jr., her son Neil and his wife Shannon, and their two daughters.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10 am at the First Baptist Church

in Glenns Ferry.

