June 18, 1932 – September 7, 2018
Catherine Jean Edson 86 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Cathy was born on June 18, 1932 in Boise ID to Onzel Leonard Dement of Caldwell, ID and Frances Helen (Sperling) Dement of Independence OR. Cathy grew up on a ranch near Boise with her brothers Onzel and Arthur Dement. Cathy married Richard Brush in 1951 and in 1953 their daughter Susan was born. Cathy taught swimming lessons and lifesaving skills and Susan was her best student. Cathy loved the outdoors. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and boating and Cathy was a beautiful water skier. In the 1970’s Cathy married Marc A. Edson and she became a race car driver’s wife. Cathy worked at Albertson’s general office as a bookkeeper and on the weekends during racing season she spent many happy hours at Meridian Speedway and The Super Oval Speedway cheering husband Marc “A.J”. Edson on his many wins. In the 1980’s Marc and Cathy moved to Twin Falls, ID and started a new chapter where they made friends and enjoyed entertaining them. Cathy and Marc had many happy travels together from crabbing in Netarts Bay to wintering in Mexico. Cathy is survived by her husband Marc, her daughter Susan and husband Gunther Ballier of Mexico, grandchildren, Blossom and husband Brian Forth of New Zealand, Jacob Neece and wife Evelyn of Hawaii, great grandchildren Banyan and Katelyn Neece , Olly and Fern Forth, step-daughter Erin and husband Dave Shaffer of Boise, grandchildren Tim Hall of Boise, Jessica and husband Tony Trotta of Kuna, Serena Shaffer of Kuna, Laci and husband Chris Abair of Woodinville Wa, and Taylor Shaffer of Boise, great grandchildren Reagan Hall, Derek and Jase Page – Oliver Shaffer and Chase and Justice Trotta. Cathy was a very special lady and she will be missed. No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.com Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
