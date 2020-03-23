Obituary: Catarina Marie Carle

January 18, 1989—March 19, 2020

Catarina Marie Carle, 31, was suddenly called home to Heaven on March 19, 2020. Catarina was born on a very special day, January 18, 1989 to Dario and Dianne Marques in Newton, Massachusetts. She moved to Buhl, Idaho with her family at the age of 6. She attended Buhl schools and graduated from Buhl High School and CSI. In 2009 through mutual friends she met the love of her life, Lee Carle. They were inseparable for 11 years. Catarina and Lee were married in a beautiful ceremony on October 14, 2017. She was a beautiful bride and everyone knew it was one of the happiest days of her life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Catarina dedicated her life to her family, friends and community. She was very active in the Castleford community, serving as city clerk and working with the Castleford Fire District. Catarina also worked for CPAPnow and was key member in managing finances and helping countless patients. She worked many years at the Buhl Artic Circle during her high school and college years and formed many lifelong friendships.