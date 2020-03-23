Obituary: Catarina Marie Carle

January 18, 1989—March 19, 2020
Catarina Marie Carle, 31, was suddenly called home to Heaven on March 19, 2020. Catarina was born on a very special day, January 18, 1989 to Dario and Dianne Marques in Newton, Massachusetts. She moved to Buhl, Idaho with her family at the age of 6. She attended Buhl schools and graduated from Buhl High School and CSI. In 2009 through mutual friends she met the love of her life, Lee Carle. They were inseparable for 11 years. Catarina and Lee were married in a beautiful ceremony on October 14, 2017. She was a beautiful bride and everyone knew it was one of the happiest days of her life.
Catarina dedicated her life to her family, friends and community. She was very active in the Castleford community, serving as city clerk and working with the Castleford Fire District. Catarina also worked for CPAPnow and was key member in managing finances and helping countless patients. She worked many years at the Buhl Artic Circle during her high school and college years and formed many lifelong friendships.
Catarina was active in 4-H throughout her life, as a member then leader of Funny Farm 4-H and serving on the county and district level. She enjoyed working with the youth and found great pleasure in watching their growth and accomplishments. She loved being behind the scenes and at the show rings to cheer them on. Catarina was very proud of her Portuguese heritage. She grew up attending festas and served as a queen and side maid in the Portuguese celebrations. She was able to visit Portugal twice and met her paternal grandmother. She loved to hear and tell stories of the country and family there.
Catarina is survived by her husband Lee, parents Dario and Dianne Marques, brothers Bruno (Jamie), Tiago, Felipe, niece Adkyn, grandmother Judy Thomas (Mike), mother in law Patty Wical and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was welcomed in Heaven by her maternal grandfather Carl Shafer, paternal grandparents Antonio and Irene Marques, father in law Ed Carle and her great grandparents. Catarina also had many loved animals past and present. Her two cats Roxie and Astrid and pets that had crossed over including Stormy, Lady and Boodro. She had a loving gentle way with any animal she knew. Our hearts are broken as we have lost the best wife, daughter, daughter in law, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Catarina touched so many lives. She is so loved and will be greatly missed by so many.
There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an account at Farmers Bank to help with expenses or to Twin Falls 4-H program where a scholarship will be established in her name. If you have photos or memories for the Celebration of Life, they can be emailed to carlam@safelink.net.
