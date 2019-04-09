December 22, 1973—April 3, 2019
Casey Martin Adams, a 45-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.
Casey was born December 22, 1973, in Twin Falls, Idaho, weighing in at a whopping 4 lbs. 5 oz.; a little hard to believe, knowing the size of the man he turned into. He was the son of Larry Adams and Kathy Barkes Adams of Murtaugh.
He attended school in Murtaugh where he graduated in 1992. He subsequently attended the College of Southern Idaho with a track scholarship and later served in the Fiji Suva Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Tiffany Remington in 1996, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They were blessed with five wonderful children: Cody, age 21; Kennedy, age 18; Hailey, age 16; Parker, age 13; and the little caboose, Sophia, age 6. They were later divorced in 2018.
Casey loved hunting, fishing, and anything in the beautiful outdoors. He spent countless hours this winter driving around the hills south of Murtaugh looking at the herds of elk that had made it their winter home.
He was a hard worker and had been from the time he was a little boy. He could drive tractors, trucks, combines, motorcycles, and anything his dad put him in; this, of course, occurred when he was out of mom’s sight. He loved to weld and was very good at it. He was an extremely proficient finish-texture man – mom’s house was a testament of that. He had many jobs through the years and was good at whatever he was doing at the time. He was currently employed at Jacobs Engineering Group; they certainly appreciated and valued his great work ethic. His son, Cody, is following the appreciation of good hard work that he learned from his dad.
He loved his brothers and sisters and was ever grateful for their love and support. His greatest gift in life was his five children that he truly loved. Casey and Tiffany have raised wonderful children; they will be such a blessing and support to his loved ones who mourn his loss.
He often expressed his love of the Savior Jesus Christ, and the blessing the Gospel was in his life through his membership in His Church.
Casey is survived by his children, Cody, Kennedy, Hailey, Parker and Sophia; his parents, Larry and Kathy Adams of Murtaugh; two sisters, Amy Thacker of Kimberly and Kristy Hardy of Boise; one brother, Cory (Johnette) Adams of Murtaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and friends who truly loved and supported him.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Hwy. 30, with Bishop Randy Brown officiating. Burial will be in Basin Cemetery in Oakley.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
