September 7, 1997 – August 20, 2018
Casey Lee Lytle, 20, went to play golf in the sky on Monday August 20, 2018.
Casey was born in Twin Falls on September 7, 1997 to Jeff Lytle and Marcie Richter-Martin.
Casey was raised in Twin Falls and graduated in 2016 from Twin Falls High School. He loved to work with his dad running an excavator, dump truck, or any other equipment he could get his hands on. He was good at almost everything he did which included snowmobiling, golf, snowboarding, hunting, and archery.
Casey was always up to some adventure with his besties Preston and Brady Nelson. Driving the Cutty to the shop to jump gravel piles. Packing the entire freezer full of duck or geese from the days hunt. Showing up with a truckload of fireworks to put on the best show in the neighborhood. Boating and tootling around with their friends. Casey had a passion for his family and friends and didn’t miss an opportunity to spend time with them.
Casey always had a smile on his face and loved to get to the golf course as much as possible. He loved the golf course so much that he worked at Jerome Country Club for 3 years and then moved to St George with Preston to work at Sun River golf course. Casey had recently passed his Playing Ability Test to move toward becoming a PGA Professional. He was set to fly to Florida on September 17th to take his first set of classes.
Casey is survived by his father Jeff (Delaney) Lytle, his mother Marcie Richter-Martin. Grandparents; Lowell and Koelean Lytle, Karen Brown, and Claire Jansson; great grandma Yvonne Brown; his aunts Reyna Lytle, Jenifer Lytle, and Kelsey (Jeff) Schulz; his idol uncle Douglas Richter; his uncle and aunt Dustin and Chrissy Jansson; his brothers Court Ehrmantraut, Jake Calbo, Sam Calbo, and Ben Calbo; his niece Chloe Ehrmantraut; his cousins Kamden, Tinley, Ruby, Kennedy, Keely, Rhett, Skylar, Aspen and Julianne.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather’s Doug Richter and Michael Jansson.
A celebration of Casey’s life will be held at the Jerome Golf Course Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 4:00 pm. We invite you to share your memories. In lieu of flowers please donate to Idaho Junior Golf Foundation https://www.ijgf.org/ .
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
