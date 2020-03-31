Obituary: Cary Dale Moser

June 3, 1949—March 20, 2020

Cary Dale Moser, 70, of Elk City, Idaho, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his wife, his family, and his little dog, Cadey. He bravely fought his long battle with cancer with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

He was born June 3, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Conley and JoAnn Moser. He was the oldest of three children. He had two sisters, Ramona Sant and Shirley Beezley.

He had three children, Dorian Dobrzynski , Justin Moser, and John Moser from previous marriages. He married his soulmate and loving wife, Deborah Moser, on July 12, 2011 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They retired and moved to their dream home in the mountains in Elk City, Idaho where they enjoyed hunting, fishing and many razor rides.

Cary was a self-employed machinist in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a hard worker and made friends everywhere he went. He was a kindhearted man and he lived to make people smile. He loved bowling with his dad, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours of his summers coaching little league baseball. He loved getting people up to sing karaoke and he just loved music. He made many friends along the way in Pocatello, in Twin Falls, in Elk City, in Arizona, and in Canada.