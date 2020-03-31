Obituary: Cary Dale Moser

June 3, 1949—March 20, 2020
Cary Dale Moser, 70, of Elk City, Idaho, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his wife, his family, and his little dog, Cadey. He bravely fought his long battle with cancer with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
He was born June 3, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Conley and JoAnn Moser. He was the oldest of three children. He had two sisters, Ramona Sant and Shirley Beezley.
He had three children, Dorian Dobrzynski , Justin Moser, and John Moser from previous marriages. He married his soulmate and loving wife, Deborah Moser, on July 12, 2011 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They retired and moved to their dream home in the mountains in Elk City, Idaho where they enjoyed hunting, fishing and many razor rides.
Cary was a self-employed machinist in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a hard worker and made friends everywhere he went. He was a kindhearted man and he lived to make people smile. He loved bowling with his dad, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours of his summers coaching little league baseball. He loved getting people up to sing karaoke and he just loved music. He made many friends along the way in Pocatello, in Twin Falls, in Elk City, in Arizona, and in Canada.
He was so proud to say that he was a Marine and he always wore his hat to prove it. He joined the Marines in 1968 and selflessly served his country in Vietnam. He always said it was the best thing he ever did because it made him grow up to be a man.
He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife, Deborah Moser of Elk City, Idaho, his daughter, Dorian (Randy) Dobrzynski and their two children, Gavin and Graham of Big Bend, Wisconsin, his son, Justin (Suzanne) Moser and their three children, Ethan, Ariana, and Cayden of Waterford, Wisconsin, and his son, John Moser and his son, Talon of Twin Falls, Idaho, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Conley Moser of Jerome, Idaho, his mother, JoAnn Moser of Twin Falls, Idaho, his sister, Ramona Sant of Pocatello, Idaho, his sister, Shirley (Larry) Beezley of Twin Falls, Idaho, and many other members of his family.
Cary will always be remembered as a kindhearted and selfless man. We are all so fortunate to have had him in our lives and we will all miss him dearly. He is now walking with Jesus and all who went before him. Until we see you again in Heaven, Goodbye my beloved husband and friend.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date this summer.
