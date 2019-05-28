{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Carolyn Marie Stubbs

February 4, 1945 – May 27, 2019

Carolyn Marie Stubbs was called to her Heavenly Home in the early morning hours of Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home in Hazelton, Idaho with her husband by her side. She was born on February 4, 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Rosalie Fox and R. Deane Nelson.

She married Michael Fred Stubbs in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 5, 1965. Together they made their home in Provo Utah, Genola, Utah, and Hazelton, Idaho.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in all her callings. Mom emulated her whole life what it was to love and minister to those around her.

She is deeply loved and will be missed by her husband, Michael; seven children, Myra (Gordon) Sears, Traca (Dale) Keller, Debra (Don) Nielsen, Jay (Megan) Stubbs, Charles (Hillary) Stubbs, Joseph (Mandy) Stubbs, and Darci (Brad) Miller; 34 grandchildren; and 13 ½ great grandchildren.

She was welcomed by her parents; her brother, Donald Matthews; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Stubbs.

Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, Idaho. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with graveside dedication concluding at the Hazelton Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carolyn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

