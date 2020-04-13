Obituary: Carolyn Lea Dohse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KIMBERLY – April 10, 2020 our loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Carolyn Lea Dohse, went to live with her Heavenly Father after a gallant battle with Alzheimer’s. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all of us, but our family is relieved that she no longer must suffer from this tragic disease.

Carolyn was a very kind, generous and loving person. She was a wonderful sister, great mother, doting grandmother, and loyal friend. We hope she will find peace as she will now be able to rest on high up on the mountains that she loved so very much with the Father and the Son.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Larry) Lowry of Twin Falls; son, Kelly (Kim) Dohse; granddaughters, Savanna and McKenna Dohse; grandsons, Tyler (Andrew) Barton, Brady (Caroline) Barton, and Dillon Barton; sister Geri (Pat) Bermingham all of Kimberly; and longtime business partner, friend and companion, Marvin Aslett of Jerome.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Dohse, her parents Cora and stepfather George Cunningham; father, Guy Mather; and brother Sammy Mather.

The family would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to Hospice Visions for the love and care they showed Carolyn and the family. We could not have made it through this trying time without your care and guidance. Thank you so very much.