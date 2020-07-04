Obituary: Carolyn Cornie

February 20, 1936 ~ June 27, 2020
Carolyn Cornie of Buhl, Idaho age 84, passed away June 27, 2020 near Filer, Idaho due to a tragic accident.
She was born to Ted Sr. and Winona Mason and grew up near Kimberly, Idaho. She was one of four children. Carolyn attended Colorado Women’s College and became a 2nd Grade teacher at Morningside School in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She met Robert “Bob” Cornie at the YWCA. They married in October 1958 and made Buhl their residence. Bob and Carolyn were blessed with a long and happy marriage.
Carolyn was a faithful wife to the love of her life, Bob Cornie for 60 years; a compassionate mother of four children, Margaret (Scot) Horton, Ted Cornie, Tim Cornie, and Merlaine Cornie-Crites; a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren; and a caring sister to Joyce Kasper.
Carolyn was best described as a humble and kind person. She was always thinking of others before herself, saw the good in everyone, and was a good listener. Carolyn loved music and practiced the piano daily. She enjoyed garage sales, yard work and helping others. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Buhl and cherished the fellowship there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cornie; parents; and brother, Ted. Her brother Norman passed a few short days after Carolyn.
Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Mom, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carolyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
