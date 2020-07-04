Obituary: Carolyn Cornie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 20, 1936 ~ June 27, 2020

Carolyn Cornie of Buhl, Idaho age 84, passed away June 27, 2020 near Filer, Idaho due to a tragic accident.

She was born to Ted Sr. and Winona Mason and grew up near Kimberly, Idaho. She was one of four children. Carolyn attended Colorado Women’s College and became a 2nd Grade teacher at Morningside School in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met Robert “Bob” Cornie at the YWCA. They married in October 1958 and made Buhl their residence. Bob and Carolyn were blessed with a long and happy marriage.

Carolyn was a faithful wife to the love of her life, Bob Cornie for 60 years; a compassionate mother of four children, Margaret (Scot) Horton, Ted Cornie, Tim Cornie, and Merlaine Cornie-Crites; a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren; and a caring sister to Joyce Kasper.

Carolyn was best described as a humble and kind person. She was always thinking of others before herself, saw the good in everyone, and was a good listener. Carolyn loved music and practiced the piano daily. She enjoyed garage sales, yard work and helping others. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Buhl and cherished the fellowship there.