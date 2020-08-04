Obituary: Carolina Jasso Reynolds

Carolina was a loving and amazing wife, mother and grandmother all the while being feisty and passionate about the people she loved and what she believed in. She was a proud woman and had her own way with words. She was a tenacious soul, with a whole lot of sass, the strength of a warrior and a heart full of love. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She had an array of vegetables and flowers, with tomatoes, blueberries, geraniums, roses and irises as favorites. She loved to sit, soak up the sun and enjoyed saying her daily prayers. She was a proud member of the Local 335 Laborers Union in Vancouver, WA and instilled morals and values including hard work and dedication to family with her children, grandchildren and many others she had connected with over her lifetime. She encouraged her family to strive for better, always finding the lesson or blessing in a situation. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ Our Lord.