December 3, 1936—November 16, 2019
RUPERT – Carole Ann Bessire, age 82, long-time Rupert, Idaho resident, died November 16, 2019, in Draper, Utah.
Carole Ann Cahoon Bessire was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Boise, Idaho, to Reynolds Warren Cahoon and Zoa Durfee. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Lacy Eugene Durfee and Keturah Bronson, from the age of six months. Her growing up years were spent in Almo, Idaho. She attended Almo Grade School and graduated from Raft River High School in 1955.
While in high school Carole Ann was active in pep club all four years, served as freshman class secretary and treasurer, and was the annual editor her senior year.
Carole Ann met Duane Merrill Bessire at Raft River High School. They were married on Aug. 11, 1956, in Rupert Idaho. They have lived in Rupert all their married lives.
She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized Aug. 4, 1945, by Jack Erickson in the old Almo swimming pool located not far from her home. She graduated from LDS Seminary. Carole Ann served in Primary, Relief Society, Sunday School, and Cub Scouts. Since marriage, Carole Ann worked at Idaho First National Bank, First Security Bank, as secretary for the probate judge, and she enjoyed most working as the Clerk of the District Court. She worked as secretary/treasurer for the Minidoka County Fairboard for 13 years, Valley Livestock in Rupert for ten years, and Burley Livestock for ten years. The last three jobs she worked at simultaneously.
Carole Ann was active in the community. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served as the Syringa Camp captain and as the county president for two terms. She served as a member of the Minidoka County School Board and the Rupert DeMary Library Board. She was active in the Washington Junior High School PTA (1969-70). She served on the public relations committee of the Joint Cassia-Minidoka County Jail Facility Committee and the was the secretary/treasurer of the Minidoka County Centennial Committee, both in 1990. Carole Ann was also active in local politics and voted in every election. She was elected the Precinct 3 committee person. In 1990, she made an unsuccessful bid for the District #1 commissioner’s seat in Minidoka County, running as a Republican.
Carole Ann’s hobbies included reading, woodworking, upholstering, crocheting and quilting. She had a love for fabric and at the helm of her Singer sewing machine created prom and pageant dresses, costumes for church and school activities, dolls for the grandkids and general clothing needs for herself, children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours collecting stories and priceless pictures of her ancestors, documenting headstones and families buried in the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, Idaho, and preparing her own personal history. Many sacred experiences were had along the way.
Among all her accomplishments was her family. She and Duane supported their children and grandchildren in every desire to succeed and gathered grandchildren often to play at their small home with a big heart, thus bonding important family ties. In advance of these gatherings, she baked and cooked many tasty recipes, including the cousin favorite, “pudding tarts.”
On July 30, 2016, Carole Ann and Duane, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner, program and reception to which all children and grandchildren were present. This was a highlight of their lives.
Carole Ann spent many, many years managing depression, anxiety and, most recently, with dementia. During that difficult journey family, friends, visiting teachers, home teacher (Steve Barras) and a host of medical professionals helped her to cope. In the last two years, care was provided at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, Minidoka Memorial Hospital and Home Health, Valley Vista Assisted Living and Autumn Haven Assisted Living, all located in the Mini-Cassia area. The last two months were spent at The Wentworth and the Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care both located in Draper, Utah. Inspiration Hospice assisted the staff at Ashford in her last days. We thank all who played an inspirational and comforting part in her life in the good and bad times. Her greatest desire was to see Duane again and return home and in that heavenly home she now rejoices and rests.
Carole Ann was preceded in death this last June by her husband, Duane Merrill Bessire; her parents, Reynolds Warren Cahoon and Zoa Durfee Wilson; and by an only sister and sibling, Connie Rae Cahoon (Burke) Scholar.
Surviving are three children: daughter, Stephanie (Kris) Mecham of Draper, Utah; sons, Kelly (JoAnn) Bessire, and Kevan (Karlyn) Bessire, all of Rupert; 13 grandchildren, Carianne (Charles) Moore, Camille (KC) Torgerson, Heidi (Brian) Phillips, Michael (Ashley) Mecham, Matthew (Tessa) Mecham, Brody (Hanni) Bessire, MicKenzie (Trevor) Baker, Ashley (Trenton) McKenzie, Kamy (Alan) Fuller, JaNae (Zachary) Young, Kurtis (Melissa) Bessire, Jacob (Samantha) Bessire, and Katelyn (Jacob) Conkel; and 35 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W. of Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
