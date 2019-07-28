March 8, 1932—July 25, 2019
TWIN FALLS — Carol May Arrington Drussel, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on July 25, 2019 in Twin Falls, after a brief battle with heart problems.
Carol was born on March 8, 1932 to John Avery Byington and Jewel Gutches in Robert Gardner’s old farm house in Gannet, Idaho. Carol went to school at Zinc Spur School then Triumph School and Bellevue. Carol has two sisters—Shirley Givens of Fairfield and Laura Smith of Jerome; and one brother—Steve Gutches of Bellevue.
Carol grew up in Gannet and Bellevue where she met Omer Arrrington and they fell in love and were married on September 5, 1948 in Bellevue. They resided in a sheep camp for six months, and then worked on a ranch in Mouldoon Canyon for several years. They moved to Buhl, and worked on a ranch there for three years; then moved to Dietrich in 1968 where they worked on a cattle ranch until retirement. Later moving to Jerome until Omer’s death in 1986.
Carol married Harold Drussel after two previous marriages and moved to Twin Falls where she has resided for 20 years with her loving husband and friend.
Carol loved to spend time with her family and play rummy and pinochle. When you ask her if she wanted to play cards, she would light up like a lightning bug and get all excited. She loved to water her flowers and spend time in her yard with all the beauty of the flowers.
Carol and Omer had four children—Bill (Beverly) Arrington of Glenns Ferry, Mike (Barbara) Arrington of Jerome, Kyle (Barbi) Arrington of Filer, Christy (Jess) Southwick of Dietrich; 11 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by: her husband—Omer Arrington; mother—Jewel Keplinger Gutches; father—John Avery Byington; brothers—Martin Gutches, Dewight and Duane Byington; one sister—Ellen Jordan; and her son—Billy Ray Arrington.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dietrich. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
