Obituary: Carol Loraine Runyan

June 29, 1941 ~ May 1, 2020

Carol Loraine Runyan, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Wellspring Health & Rehab of Cascadia in Nampa.

Carol was born June 29, 1941 in Springview, Nebraska to Wade and Miriam (Browns) Runyan. In 1944 her family moved to Idaho where she lived the rest of her life.

Carol loved children, especially her numerous nieces and nephews. She also loved animals, flowers and telling jokes.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Pat Dutt of Twin Falls, and Jeannie (Randy) Sobotka-Tilley of Boise; brothers, Charles (Jackie) Runyan of Buhl; Larry (Beverly) Runyan of Yucaipa, California; and Kenneth (Jane) Runyan of Boise; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Uptain; her father, Wade Runyan; brother, David Runyan; and sister, Ruth Throckmorton.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho. The family would like to thank everyone at Wellspring Health & Rehab of Cascadia in Nampa who helped take care of Carol in her last years of life. The family would also like to thank the residents of Buhl who looked out and cared for Carol.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carol's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

