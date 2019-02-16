Obituary: Carol Jean (Johnson) Bloss

Carol Jean (Johnson) Bloss
December 26, 1955 - February 2, 2019
Carol Jean (Johnson) Bloss, age 63, of Buhl, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and husband on February 2, 2019 at the University of Utah Hospital after a long and courageous battle.
Carol was born December 26, 1955, in Seattle, WA, the fourth child of Floyd and Irene Johnson; their "Christmas Carol”.
Carol attended high school at Highland High School in Craigmont, ID where she graduated in 1974 and was proudly elected class queen. She attended college at Boise State University and graduated in 1980. While in Boise, she met her second husband Duncan McIntyre, the father of her children. They later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where Carol worked at various banks including First Security Bank in Buhl and First Federal Savings bank in Twin Falls. She loved her co-workers and considered them a second family.
Carol married the love of her life, Kip Bloss, at their home in Buhl, Idaho in 2013.
Carol enjoyed camping, barbecuing with friends and family, taking road trips, and attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events. She was also an avid reader, a love which she passed down to her oldest daughter. It was Carol's goal to get well enough to enjoy golfing again, a hobby she loved and missed terribly. Carol always had a smile and a sense of humor for her family and friends who provided an abundance of essential support during her recent health issues. She was a fighter and never gave up hope. Carol's strength through adversity is admired by all who met her.
Carol is survived by her mother Irene Johnson, her husband Kip Bloss, daughters Erin (Rosendo) McIntyre, Kelly (Mark) Ford, her son David (Vaughna) McIntyre, and siblings: Dick (Kathy), Dennis (Cathy), Debbie (Dan Grogg), Lance, and Barry (Gina) Johnson. She has five grandchildren: Brennan, Darren, Lyric, Harmony, and Marilyn.
She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Johnson.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, ID at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls or the charity of your choice.
