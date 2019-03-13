November 6, 1943—March 9, 2019
Carol Jean Barton passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the age of 75.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Bob Barton of 24 years. They were married in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 14, 1995.
Carol is lovingly remembered by her son Kenneth Ross Hansen and his wife Melodie Hansen, her son Michael Leon Hansen and his wife Jolynn Eckwortzel, her grandchildren Markelle Galvan and her husband Isahias Galvan, Madison Hansen, Amelia Hansen, Tyler Ross Hansen and Ethan Hansen, her great grandchildren Roman and Santana Galvan, her stepfather James Taylor, her brothers Paul Pickett and Gary Pickett, her sisters Cindy Carnell and Debbie Taylor.
She is also lovingly remembered by her stepchildren Brett (Tahna) Barton, Kristin Barton, Buster (Nicola) Barton, and her step grandchildren Zach Winn, Andre Clay, Taylor Williams, Cooper Barton, Stella Barton, Scarlett Barton, Gracie Barton and Will Barton.
Carol was born in Ogden, Utah on November 6th 1943.
Carol enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved gardening and golfing. She also adored traveling with her husband Bob in the motor home where they spent many hours fishing and making memories. Carol’s truly favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
Carol will be truly missed. She was a generous and caring person. She brightened her families lives with her kind smile and warm heart. She was so full of love and life. We will miss her sparkling eyes and beautiful laugh.
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened...
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Mountain States Tumor Institute (MISTI) in Twin Fails. Also a deep appreciation to Encompass Hospice in Twin Falls for their tending, loving care.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kimberly Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, Idaho. Family will also receive friends on hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Carol’s Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.