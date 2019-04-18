Carol Dee Priest Smith
September 5, 1934 – April 16, 2019
Carol Dee Priest Smith, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, died at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after an extended illness.
Carol was born September 5, 1934, to James Edward “Buster” and LaVon “Toots” (Whitman) Priest, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Taylorville, Idaho, where she attended elementary school. She finished her education at Shelley High School. Carol married the love of her life, Marvin Smith, August 25, 1951. Their marriage was solemnized August 24, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Mom and Dad were proud and happy to be married for more than 64 years, when Marvin passed away on April 9, 2016.
Carol and Marvin began their family life in Shelley and later moved to the Lemhi, Idaho, area living in Baker, Tendoy and Leadore until 1966, when they moved to Rupert.
Carol was an avid sewer and cook. Many bodies were warmed with the quilts she made through the years. Mom's early sewing projects included coats for her sisters and a wedding dress for a sister. As her family grew, her children and grandchildren were the proud recipients of her sewing projects. No one that came to our home left with an empty tummy. She always prepared enough food to feed anyone that dropped in for a visit. She loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She spent many hours working late into the night canning produce from the garden.
Throughout Carol's working career, she worked at Burley Livestock, J R Simplot Company and finally ending her working years as branch manager of Key Bank of Idaho in Burley, from where she retired.
Carol was a member and, had a strong testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many capacities, her favorite being a visiting teacher. Mom became special friends with the ladies she went visiting teaching to, as well as those who visited her, enjoying many hours of friendship with them. Her favorite calling in life was that of being a grandma – those kids were what kept her going.
She is survived by eight children: six daughters, Deborah Dorius of Boise, Roxanne Dimond, Vicki (Charley) Cole, Karleen (Ronald) Straley, and Susan Draper, all of Rupert, and Cindy Turner of Boise; two sons, James (Sherri) Smith of Rupert, and Kip Smith of Twin Falls; 30 grandchildren; and soon-to-be 46 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Maurine Ruane of Rupert, Betty Anderson of Bellevue, and Marjorie Jensen of Heyburn; one brother, James Priest of Idaho Falls; sisters-in-law, Sybil Priest, Shirley Priest, and Linda Smith; and brother and sister-in law, Joe and Sharlene Eaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Smith; her eldest son, Mark Smith; her parents; mother and father-in-law; brothers, Ray Priest and Max Priest; brothers- in-law, Billy Smith, Jimmy Smith, and Keith Rands; and sisters-in-law, Laverne Kelly and Mary Rands.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. Steel and Dr. Owens and the many nurses and staff of Minidoka Memorial Hospital who cared for her during her final years, especially this past week in the hospital. We are extremely grateful for church members who have been diligent in watching over mom since dad passed away and supporting our family at this time.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Kyle Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
