Nov. 23, 1935—Feb. 18, 2019
Carol Ann Nickel, 83 of Filer, Idaho passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home in Filer.
She was born November 23, 1935 in Jerome, Idaho as the second child of Bill & Velma Jackson. She then grew up and graduated in Wendell, Idaho. She went on to Idaho Falls for nursing training and became a registered nurse. It was only a few years later that she meet her husband to be, Walt Nickel. They were wed in Jerome, Idaho on July 26, 1957. Soon after their marriage, they began working with Ed Howa and Arctic Circles. They ran and owned several Arctic Circles from Nebraska, to the Dakota’s, to Missouri and after many years of running those businesses, they decided to open a buffet in Nebraska with two partners. The buffet was successful and grew all the way to Hot Spring, Arkansas. They then decided to return to Carol’s hometown area and became the proud owners of Curry Country Store at Curry Crossing in Filer, ID. This was their dream business which they had for several years. They tried to retire, but it was hard so they both worked until their late 70’s.
Carol is survived by her brother Norman Jackson and his wife Marge Jackson of Montana, her children, daughter Tammy Creador and husband Joe Creador of Filer, son Jeff Nickel and wife Tammie Nickel of Westminster, Colorado and 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Whites Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East Twin Falls, Idaho at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday February 27, 2019.
Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls Idaho. Condolences can be left at whitesmortuary.com
