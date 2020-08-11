Obituary: Carol Ann Jones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 14, 1935 ~ August 8, 2020

On August 8, 2020 Carol Ann Jones passed in Twin Falls Idaho from illness in the presence of her husband of 63 years, Henry Jones. She was 84 years old.

Carol was born in Buhl, Idaho on November 14, 1935 to Patricia Jean Merkle Mraz and Frank William Mraz. After graduating High School, Carol went on to attend Business College in Twin Falls, Idaho. Her girlfriends set her up on a blind date with Henry Jones, who was in the Air Force and stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho. They fell madly in love with each other from that point forward and married on April 8, 1957. To the day she passed, Carol took extraordinary care of Henry and loved him with her entire soul.

Carol worked at the Twin Falls Public Library for many years. After a few years of a break, Carol worked at and retired from the College of Southern Idaho as the Library Office Manager. She loved her CSI family.

We will miss her wonderful sense of humor and the love that she showed us always. She was an angel and a gracious supporter of her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Jean Routt and her father Frank Mraz. She is survived by her husband Henry, brother Jerry Mraz (LaAnna), daughter Christy (Glen) Parnell, son Tony Jones, grandsons Zak, Devan, Jeff, Justin.

At Carol’s request, there will be no formal service. In Lieu of flowers, Carol requested that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NE Texas-Dallas Chapter, at fightcf.cff.org. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.