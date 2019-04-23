Carmen Rodriguez, 71, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in Minidoka on April 20, 2019.
She was born in Elsa, Texas to Erasmo & Tomasa Becerra. She married Miguel Rodriguez in 1965. She is survived by her spouse Miguel Rodriguez and her only daughter, Raquel (Juan) Hernández and her three sons, Miguel Jr, Javier, and Antonio Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, Tristyn, Alicia, Thomas, Jose, Juan Jr, Trajan, and Niko; seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her father Erasmo Becerra; six sisters, Lupe, Margarita, Mary Lu, Vangie, Dora and Leticia; five brothers, Erasmo Jr, Cruz, Daniel, Ernesto and Oscar. She is preceded in death by her mother, Tomasa Becerra; her older sister Vira Lira and two younger brothers, Ramiro and Adam Becerra.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. De Temple and Harrison’s Hope Hospice nurses and staff who cared for her during her final days.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.