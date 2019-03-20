Try 3 months for $3

December 31, 1943—March 4, 2019

In Christ alone

In Christ alone my hope was found

He is my light, my strength, my song;

This cornerstone, this solid ground,

Firm through the fiercest drought, and storm.

What heights of love, what Depths of peace! When fears are stilled, when strivings cease;

My comforter, my All in All Here in the love of Christ I stand

Charm is one of many attributes, that ALL will remember. Carlton Guy McClaflin, son of Donald Guy McClaflin and Rhubie Estelle McClaflin. Born December 31, 1943; Left us March 4, 2019. Surviving him are too many to mention. All of us that loved him, are included. Endeared by many… known by few. What he would tell us is, make someone smile, keep a prayer on your breath, and for the love of Pete, quit interrupting me! His love of our Lord inspired many, and his door was open to all. So, in honor of this beautiful soul, let’s all take one moment to look up at the sky, and remember. This is the day the lord hath made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!

Memorial Service, will be held at the Burley Bible Chapel – inurnment to be at Gem Memorial Gardens. Date and time will soon be announced. Peace, joy , and love to all.

