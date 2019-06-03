May 11,1928—May 30, 2019
Carlos Blaine Carnahan (age 91) passed away peacefully in his home in Heyburn, Idaho, on May 30, 2019. He was born on May 11,1928 to Marion Carlos Carnahan and Leola Putnam Carnahan, in Malta, Idaho. The log home where he was born was one of the first homes built in that area and constructed using wooden pegs instead of nails.
Carlos started school in the fall of 1934 and graduated from Raft River High School in 1947. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served his country during the Korean War. After returning home from his military service, he attended Idaho State College School of Trade and Industrial Education, in Pocatello, Idaho and studied to become a technician in the up and coming fields of electronics, radio, and television. After graduation, he accepted a position with the Federal Aviation Agency and was eventually assigned to work from the FAA facility located at the Burley Airport. He maintained flight radar equipment there and at several other radar sites around the Burley area, Albion, and northern Utah. He retired in 1994 after nearly 39 years of service.
Carlos met his Sweetheart, Ruby Joyce Tanner, in Malad, Idaho. They were married on April 14, 1961, in the Logan Utah Temple. In 1963, they purchased land and built a home in Heyburn, on the edge of the Snake River where they resided for over 55 years. Together they raised eight children all of which have become good upstanding members in their own communities.
Carlos has been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout his life. He also enjoyed many hobbies including camping, fishing, making soap, chiseling arrowheads, rock hounding, reading, poetry, and especially his love of gardening and landscaping demonstrated by the beautiful parklike environment he created around their home.
He had a heart of gold, and was a quiet man with so much wisdom. He passed on his love of God, family, country and nature to each of his children. He always put family first and was an extremely hard worker. He touched each of our lives and will be truly missed.
Carlos is survived by his eight children: Paul Carnahan, Kyle Carnahan, Brenda Smith, Lynn Carnahan, Kathleen Crumpton, Annette Buist, RoseMarie Bedke, and Crystal Bird. He has 44 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Naldene Penrod
He is proceeded in death by his Sweetheart, Ruby Joyce: his parents; three brothers, Darrell Carnahan, Glen Carnahan, and Rulan Carnahan; a sister, Merna Smith; and a granddaughter, Madeline Rose Buist.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on June 8, 2019. preceded by a Viewing at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn 2nd Ward 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. With military rites. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.
