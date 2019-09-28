Carlo Graziani
November 2, 1927-September 24, 2019
Carlo Graziani passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 91 in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family. Carlo was born Nov. 2, 1927 in Loppeglia, Italy to Pietro and Aristea Graziani.
Carlo finished his required education in Italy and then farmed a variety of crops such as olives, chestnuts and grains. A few years later while attending a Dance in Fondagno, Italy he met the love of his life Anna. They were later married in Fondagno on Oct. 17, 1954. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. In 1955 Carlo and Anna had their first daughter Silvana and in 1959 they had their second daughter Rosanna. Carlo began working for an Olive Oil company in Loppeglia, Italy, he also became a respected wine maker. In 1968 his brother Cy sponsored him to come to America for a better future for him and his family. He then started working for Globe-Weiss the second day he was in America. In 1993 he retired from Globe-Weiss in Fresno, California. He then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1996 to be near his family. Carlo was a kind and humble man who loved his pasta and bread with a glass of wine. He never had a bad word to say about any one and he always tried to help those who were in need and make everyone’s day a little brighter.
Carlo was preceded in death by his father Pietro, mother Aristea, brother Silverio, and his sister Clara, and brother Cy. He is survived by his loving wife Anna, daughters Silvana (Gary) Gallo, Rosanna Graziani, grandchildren Anthony Gallo, Nicole (Brent) Sanders, two great grandchildren Timothy Sanders and Tyler Sanders and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing for Carlo will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Harrison Hope Hospice for their kindness and compassion and a very special thank you to Brittany Pierson for her loving care of Carlo in his final days. Instead of flower donations can be made to The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Foundations.
